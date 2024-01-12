2,060 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 755,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $226,843,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 937,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,566,000 after purchasing an additional 250,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.76 and a fifty-two week high of $372.94.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

