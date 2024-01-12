2,099 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.60. The company had a trading volume of 459,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,889. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

