21,436 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EZU opened at $46.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.