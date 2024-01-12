23,200 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,694. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Down 0.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.