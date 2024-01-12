3,156 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $219.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $173.63 and a 52-week high of $219.66.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

