323 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,931,000 after buying an additional 1,482,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $152.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

