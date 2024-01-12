3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lowered by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.