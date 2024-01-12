4,467 Shares in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a market cap of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

