492 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.57. 6,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,326. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $478.60.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,338 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,193. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.