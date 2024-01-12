5,270 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Hubbell stock opened at $327.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.