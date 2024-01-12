5,325 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $299.55 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.08 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

