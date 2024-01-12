560,890 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 560,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,024 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EngageSmart by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EngageSmart by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 570,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 499,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Price Performance

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.98 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EngageSmart news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,370.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $936,340. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Articles

