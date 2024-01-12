58,877 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB opened at $108.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.