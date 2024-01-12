69,898 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,207,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $94.21. 306,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,776. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

