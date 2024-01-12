7,395 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $33.11. 2,709,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Get Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.