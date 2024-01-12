8,100 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 3.9% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tri-Continental by 33.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,281. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.44.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

