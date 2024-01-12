891 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,269,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,020.25 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $659.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,022.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $978.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $906.36. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TDG. William Blair began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,005.86.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

