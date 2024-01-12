Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 401,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,237,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 237,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

