Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $368,418,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. 620,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,304. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

