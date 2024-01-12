Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. 967,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,212. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.