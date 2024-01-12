Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF stock opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,191,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,992,000 after acquiring an additional 146,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.