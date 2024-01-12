abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

AWP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 48,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,860. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

