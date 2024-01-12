ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $17,676.40 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $17,676.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,153.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

