ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $17,676.40 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $17,676.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,153.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ ACAD opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.59.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.
