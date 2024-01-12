Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN opened at $347.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.07. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

