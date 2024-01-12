Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $10,301,110. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $7.53 on Friday, reaching $355.50. 456,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,102. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.07. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $357.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

