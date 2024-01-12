ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.12

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 35398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $363.02 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACI Worldwide news, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $493,887.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.