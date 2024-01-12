Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Mcdonald Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.6% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $596.36. The company had a trading volume of 399,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $598.57 and its 200 day moving average is $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

