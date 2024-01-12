Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 372.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,026,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,691,953. The company has a market capitalization of $234.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

