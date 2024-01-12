Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $148.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.