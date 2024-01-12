Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.06.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $148.02 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.