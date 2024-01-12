Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.13

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 79129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

ADV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

