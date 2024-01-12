Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 4.3%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.88. 212,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 565,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after buying an additional 205,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

