agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $7.94 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.