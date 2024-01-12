agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $7.94 on Monday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,992,000 after buying an additional 3,674,311 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in agilon health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,318,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,590,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in agilon health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

