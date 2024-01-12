agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.59

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59, with a volume of 516254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.53.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

