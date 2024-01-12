AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Distribute Jan 24 Dividend of $0.12 on February 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a jan 24 dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $56,213,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 329.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 1,707,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,064,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,419,000 after buying an additional 1,254,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

