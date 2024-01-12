Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,993,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

