Aire Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,610 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,122,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 325,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 410,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,377,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KGC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,882,129. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

