Aire Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 393,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

