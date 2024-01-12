Aire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 2,854,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628,767. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

