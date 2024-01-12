Aire Advisors LLC Buys 16,855 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,477,000 after buying an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,201,000 after buying an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28,694.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,523,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,602,000 after buying an additional 3,511,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after buying an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.26. 14,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,561. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

