Aire Advisors LLC Buys 41,110 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the quarter. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 13.84% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $10,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP remained flat at $28.32 during midday trading on Friday. 4,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The company has a market cap of $77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

About Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.