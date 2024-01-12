Aire Advisors LLC Buys 674 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 6,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3,091.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 15.3% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

