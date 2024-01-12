Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $234.49. 72,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average of $223.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $246.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

