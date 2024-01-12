Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 113,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.3% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 73,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,983,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

