Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,124 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,232. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.