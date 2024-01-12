Aire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Aire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,148,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,976,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 110,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,728,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.00. 3,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $901.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $122.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

