Aire Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 666.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,762. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.