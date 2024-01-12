Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,710 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.26. The company had a trading volume of 40,580,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,528,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $706.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

