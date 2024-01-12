Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after buying an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.39. 234,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average is $262.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $311.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

